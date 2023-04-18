Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 339,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

BIOR opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $31.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 924,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

