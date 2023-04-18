Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expands By 24.4%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Mistras Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
Further Reading
