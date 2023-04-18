Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expands By 24.4%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.