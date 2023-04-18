Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.