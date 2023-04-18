Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 939,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

