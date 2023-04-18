State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

COLD stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.