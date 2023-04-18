State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,256 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

