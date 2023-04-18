State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,888 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

