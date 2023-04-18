PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

