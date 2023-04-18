New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 94,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72,950.0% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $534.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.39. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

