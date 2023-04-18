State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,585 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Block worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

SQ opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,029,683. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

