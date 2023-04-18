Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.37.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

