Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.