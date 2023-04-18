State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,256 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

