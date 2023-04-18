Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ventas were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity

Ventas Price Performance

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

