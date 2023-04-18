State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,787 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

ANET opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

