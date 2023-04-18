Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.16 billion-$14.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.08 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.