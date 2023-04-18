State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,787 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

