State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.99 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nucor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 621,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 267,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.