Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.74 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,694 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.