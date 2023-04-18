Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

