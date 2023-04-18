State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,561 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

