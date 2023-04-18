The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

