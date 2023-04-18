State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 20,442 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SMIN opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

