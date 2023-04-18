PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

