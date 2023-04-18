DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

