State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.35 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

