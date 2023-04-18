State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 730,742 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,742 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.