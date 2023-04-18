State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

