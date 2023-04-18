State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

DLTR opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

