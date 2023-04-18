State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

