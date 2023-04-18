State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

