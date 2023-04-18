State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,032 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 935,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

TEL stock opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

