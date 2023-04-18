State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

