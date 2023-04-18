State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Allstate Trading Up 2.5 %

Allstate stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

