State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

