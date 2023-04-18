State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 485.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 172,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

