State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $21.92 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 344,170 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

