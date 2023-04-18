State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,720 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

