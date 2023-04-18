State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 975,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,967,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $290.92 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $292.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.67.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

