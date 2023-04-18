Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,775.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,615.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,542.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,775.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,868.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.