State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

