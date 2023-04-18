Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.