500,000 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85,725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPHY stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.