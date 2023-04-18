State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,258 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 207,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,743.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

