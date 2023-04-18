State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $22,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,324,000 after purchasing an additional 261,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $202.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.