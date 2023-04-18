Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

HLT stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.