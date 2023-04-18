State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

STZ stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

