Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.22% of MasTec worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

