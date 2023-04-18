NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.74. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

