Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

